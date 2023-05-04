Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for April 2023.
There were 256 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in April 2023. The cases are broken down as follows: 39 criminal, 9 OMVIs, 135 other traffic and 73 civil cases. There were 235 cases terminated/disposed of in April 2023.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.