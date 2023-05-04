Winner awarded National FFA Scholarship

VERSAILLES — Reagan Winner was recently announced as the $1,000 recipient of the National FFA Scholarship of Ford Trucks/ Built Ford Tough Scholarship through Buckeye Ford Lincoln of Sidney.
Winner will be attending Wright State University Lake Campus majoring in Agronomy. She is a five-year member of the Versailles FFA who served as the 2022-2023 Versailles FFA Secretary, and earned her State FFA Degree, was also a top 4 proficiency finalist in the area Diversified Crop. Winner is the daughter of Dan and Patty Winner. A special thanks to Buckeye Ford Lincoln for sponsoring this scholarship through the National FFA.