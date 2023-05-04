Pohlman recognized as top 20 Under 20

VERSAILLES — On April 28, at the Darke County Economic Development Banquet, Grant Pohlman was recognized as a Top 20 Under 20 individual. Pohlman works at Custom Foam Products and participates in the capstone program sponsored through the Versailles Ag Ed Department.

Pohlman has worked at Custom Foam the past 2 1/2 years and has expanded his skills and responsibilities. He was nominated by Dena Wuebker for this honor. This award is designed to recognize students that are under 20 years of age that are gaining technical skills, and making a major contribution at their place of employment. This award is sponsored by Hometown Opportunity and Darke County Economic Development and is designed for students from Darke, Mercer, and Auglaize counties. Darke County recognized seven high school students with this honor.

Pohlman is a senior at Versailles High School and is the son of Ted and Diane Pohlman. He plans to join Custom Foam full-time after graduation.