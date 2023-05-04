Three schools host alumni banquet

PALESTINE — If you attended Palestine, Hollansburg or Westmont High Schools save the date of Saturday, June 17 and plan to attend the annual Alumni Banquet which will be held at the Golden Eagle Christian Center in Palestine.

Visit with your former classmates at 4:30 p.m., and enjoy the meal that will be served at 5:30 p.m. The Westmont class of 1953 will be the honored class this year and the class of 1963 will also be recognized. This year’s theme for the alumni banquet is “Meet Me at the Fair” and will feature a special buffet prepared by the Golden Eagle Christian Center Staff.

If you have questions regarding this year’s banquet, contact Secretary Dixie Robbins at 937-802-3079. Send reservations (by June 1, 2023) to: Dixie Robbins, 1452 Hollansburg-Arcanum Road, New Madison, Ohio 45346 along with $17 for each attendee. Make checks payable to Palestine, Westmont, and Hollansburg High School Alumni. When sending your reservation and payment, be sure to include your name and address, school, and the year you graduated.

If you attended Westmont as a freshman, sophomore, or junior, but did not graduate from Westmont due to the consolidation and would like to attend the Alumni Banquet, please contact Mrs. Robbins to receive a registration form.