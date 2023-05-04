Lady Jets fall to Lady Arrows at home; softball update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable softball games, scores and stats from May 3.

Preble Shawnee 11 (5-10, 3-5) at Franklin Monroe 1 (5-16, 2-7)

With the wet weather, games were cancelled and rescheduled at the start of this week. For Franklin Monroe, that meant this was there first game since April 27.

Franklin Monroe couldn’t shake off the rust in time to hold off Preble Shawnee. In the first inning with two outs, Preble Shawnee scored three runs. By the time the top of the third inning rolled around, the Lady Arrows had an 8-0 lead.

Despite some defensive errors, the Lady Jets kept their energy up. In the bottom of the third, Franklin Monroe started to get some baserunners on. Junior Jocelyn Gray drove in a run to get the Lady Jets on the scoreboard.

But in the fourth inning, Preble Shawnee loaded the bases and cleared them on a double to go up 11-1. While the team started to play better as the game went on, Franklin Monroe couldn’t dig themselves out of the early hole.

Junior Keihl Johnson had three strikeouts on the mound. Juniors Jozlynn Wintrow and Joanie Hall and sophomore Ashley Saylor each had a hit.

The Lady Jets will await the winner of Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley for their first game of the postseason. They will either travel to Ansonia or host Mississinawa Valley on May 11.

Around Darke County:

Mississinawa Valley (2-15, 1-8) defeated Dixie, 22-19. Senior Gabby Elizondo and junior Kenzea Townsend each had five RBI. Elizondo had five hits and Townsend had three. Junior Makenna Guillozet and freshman Cora Hoggatt each had three RBI and four hits. Freshman Makenna Hoggatt had two RBI while sophomore Caiden Fritz and freshman Trinity Reichard each had a RBI. Four different pitchers took the mound for Mississinawa Valley. The Lady Blackhawks will travel to Preble Shawnee on May 8 for a 5 p.m. first pitch. They will then go to Ansonia for their first round playoff matchup on May 9 at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village (13-8, 6-3) won 23-0 at Twin Valley South. The Lady Patriots scored more than three runs in each meeting. Junior Kiersten Wilcox and freshman Camryn Osborne each hit a home run in the game. Wilcox had four RBI and Osborne had three RBI. Freshman Hailey Burk had three hits and three RBI. Senior Alyssa Begoon had two hits and two RBI. Eight other Lady Patriots each had a RBI as well. Three different pitchers took the mound for Tri-Village and combined for six strikeouts and allowed three hits. Tri-Village will host Union City on May 8 for a 5 p.m. first pitch. Their first playoff game will be on May 10 either at Greeneview or hosting Greenon.

