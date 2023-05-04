Baseball update from May 3

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable baseball games, scores and stats from May 3.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia (7-11, 5-4) lost 13-1 at St. Henry. St. Henry scored seven runs in the third inning to break open the game. Senior Gabe Zumbrun had the team’s lone run. Sophomore Asher Shives had a hit in the game. Freshman Noah Heck had two strikeouts in three innings of work on the mound and gave up four earned runs. Ansonia will travel to Celina on May 6 and then will host Minster on May 8 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Bradford (17-5, 7-3) won their eighth straight game with a 9-0 win at Twin Valley South. Senior Landon Monnin had three RBI in the game. Junior Landon Wills had three hits and sophomore Owen Canan had two hits. Wills pitched four innings and had six strikeouts. The team will go to Versailles on May 9 for a non-conference game. The game is set for a 5 p.m. start.

Franklin Monroe (7-11, 2-8) lost 6-3 at National Trail. A four-run fourth inning gave National Trail the cushion they needed to win the game. The Jets had five hits and didn’t strikeout at the plate. The pitching staff had six strikeouts. The team will play at Legacy Christian on May 9 at 5 p.m.

Greenville (5-11, 5-7) lost 9-0 to Coldwater. The team had five hits at the plate. The pitching staff combined for seven strikeouts on the mound. The team will host a double header against West Carrollton on May 8 at Sater Park starting at 5 p.m. They will then host Butler on May 9 at 5 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley (0-12, 0-9) lost 12-0 to Dixie. The team had two hits and the pitching staff had three strikeouts. The Blackhawks will travel to Troy Christian on May 6 and then host Fort Recovery on May 8 at 5 p.m.

