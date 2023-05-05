Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

March 17

VANDALISM: While on duty at the Greenville High School, officers were made aware of an incident in the Auto Tech lab involving two male students damaging school property. The boys used butane torches to burn holes in other students’ coveralls while they were wearing them in class to complete work projects. The males admitted to burning holes in each other’s coveralls as well as other students while they were wearing them, and a total of five coveralls were damaged. A misdemeanor citation for criminal damaging was given to both male students. Due to the incident creating a risk of physical harm to other persons, the charge is enhanced.

April 5

ASSAULT: At 7:28 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to an assault. The female complainant advised she was taking her friend home when her friend’s mother came out of the house arguing with her about a prank the two friends pulled on the little sister. During the argument, it was advised the mother reached in the vehicle and wrapped her hands around the complainant’s neck attempting to choke her. On April 6, officers contacted the mother regarding the incident. She and two other witnesses said the incident did not happen. Due to lack of evidence and an uncooperative witness, no charges will be filed toward the mother. This case is closed.

April 8

VANDALISM: Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue at 7:30 p.m. in reference to a road rage incident. Dispatch advised the passenger in the vehicle threw a cup full of soda at another vehicle, causing that driver to chase after them. The defendant was a 15-year old male, and he was issued a citation for criminal damaging.

April 10

DISORDERLY: At 10:11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Armstrong Street on a report of a possible domestic. The female complainant, Carla Wintrow, stated Barry Robertson had thrown her on the ground and up against the wall. She also advised he grabbed her by the throat and told her he was going to kill her. Officers did not observe any marks on her. Robertson advised Wintrow had stabbed his chair and the wall with a knife. He also stated he had not touched the female at all. Both Wintrow and Robertson had previously been served a nuisance abatement notice on March 20. Citations were issued to both parties for nuisance abatement.

April 13

DISORDERLY: At 4:28 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Armstrong Street on a report of a disorderly subject. Dispatch advised the residents of the address stated Carla Wintrow was intoxicated and had just “flashed” her breasts at them. Officers met with the victims and their children who advised they were on the front porch talking while watching a three-year old when Wintrow began yelling from a window on the second story that they needed to go inside before exposing her breasts. While speaking to the victims on the porch, the child attempted to tell the officers something while pointing at the window- indicating they did observe the interaction. Wintrow had been warned on the same date for disorderly conduct when there were reports of her waving a knife at a few subjects. She was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Wagner Avenue on a theft complaint. Surveillance video shows employee Ashton R. Myers, taking boxes of ammunition from the display cabinet and placing them into his personal duffel bag that he brings with him to work. He would then exit the building without rendering payment for the merchandise he took. Officers spoke to Myers who denied having any knowledge of ammo being taken. When told he was caught on video, he immediately stated he writes everything down on a sticky note so he can remember to pay for it later, and stated he hasn’t taken anything. When told the receipts didn’t match his story, he admitted to taking ammo for the last five to six months. Myers was cited for theft and advised to turn over his key to the business before being trespassed from the property. On April 19, officers were advised Myers had made full restitution for the items reported stolen.

April 21

WANTED PERSON: At 5:51 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Winchester Avenue in reference to an animal complaint. The complainant advised a male’s white dog was loose and running on the road. It was advised the only subject inside the residence was Denora Greek who had an active warrant out for her arrest for an active misdemeanor warrant for telephone harassment with no bond, must serve three days. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

