Poultry Days names Jessup to board

VERSAILLES — Joe Jessup was recently named as an Honorary Board Member in recognition of his years of services to the festival.

Jessup has helped support the festival’s social media for over seven years contributing to the festival’s success. He is a 2002 graduate of the Versailles High School and resides in Versailles. Jessup is also a member of the Versailles Fire Dept. where he is trained to log training hours and information into an emergency reporting system and supports the Versailles Fire Dept- Station 19 Facebook page along with participating in bimonthly meetings, and community events that are held at the fire department.

Jessup invites everyone to attend the June 9-11 festival and enjoy that World Famous Chicken. For more details, visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com.