Scammers targeting sex offenders

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were recently contacted by three registered sex offenders advising that they had family members contacted by an “Investigator Dillion” with the “Ohio Sex Offender Unit.” The calls and texts advised the family members that the registered offender was in trouble and needed to contact them immediately.

Upon their contacting the caller, they are told the offender missed an appointment and a warrant was issued by a local judge. They are then told if they make a payment the arrest warrant will be recalled. One of he offenders did electronically send $500 at the direction of the caller.

This is a scam. There is no Ohio Sex Offender Unit and law enforcement never solicits money for any reason.