Local Briefs

Tri-Village BoE meeting

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village Board of Education has changed its scheduled May meeting to Monday, May 15, 6:30 p.m. in the board office. The meeting was originally scheduled for May 22.

Rolling 50’s Mother Day Cruise-In

GREENVILLE — The Rolling 50’s Classics Inc. will kick-off their 41st year with a Mother’s Day Cruise-In on Saturday, May 13 starting at 5 p.m.

The Cruise-In will be held in the Greenville Kroger’s parking lot. There will be live music, food and lots of family fun. Trophies will be awarded. Registration is $10. For more information call Stan Duncan at 937-459-0755.

FM BoE meets May 15

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the cafetorium at 8591 Oakes Road on Monday, May 15. The meeting begins at 8 p.m.

Neave Township meetings

GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees will have a regular public meeting on May 22, 7 p.m., at the Neave Township Building, 3880 St. Rt. 121, Greenville. This will be the only meeting in May for Neave Township. The township will resume its regular scheduled meetings, second and last Monday of each month, in June at 7 p.m., unless otherwise published. Trustees are Keith Godown, Ty House and Walter Wiant. Neave Township Fiscal officer is Diane Delaplane. Oak Grove Sexton is James Penny and Zoning Inspector is Curtis Yount. All of the Neave Township Trustees meetings are open to the public and are held in the Neave Township Building.

Correction to BOE meeting

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections Board members will meet on Wednesday, May 10, 8 a.m., for the May regular meeting and to review provisional ballots for the May 2nd Primary/Special Election. The Board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

Greenville BoE special session

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District’s Board of Education will meet in special session on Wednesday, May 10, 7 a.m., in the in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is for personnel, field trip and professional leave approval.