Judge makes right decision

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my gratitude and thanks to Judge Travis Fliehman for his recent decision to set a high bond for a murder suspect in Darke County. I was deeply troubled by the heinous crime that occurred and the potential danger posed by the suspect.

Judge Fliehman’s decision to set a high bond sends a clear message that our community’s safety is a top priority. It is reassuring to know that our justice system is working to ensure that dangerous individuals are held accountable and that steps are taken to prevent them from causing further harm.

I applaud Judge Fliehman’s commitment to upholding the law and protecting our community. His decision demonstrates a keen understanding of the seriousness of the situation and a deep concern for the safety of our citizens. It is a comfort to know that we have such a dedicated and responsible judge working on our behalf.

Once again, I offer my heartfelt thanks to Judge Fliehman for his exemplary service to our community. We are fortunate to have him working to ensure our safety and uphold justice. This is truly a breath of fresh air compared to the danger our communities were subjected to by the previous judge.

Sincerely,

Chief Mark S. Ater, Jr.,

Union City