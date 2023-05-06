Versailles ends regular season schedule with double header sweep over Lima Bath

By Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — The Lady Tigers end their regular season schedule with a double header sweep over Lima Bath on May 6 at home. Head coach Mark Voisard said the team had a tough stretch of games to close out the regular season, but the team ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak.

“We had four tough games here going into the tournament. I’ve been pleased with how we’ve been playing. I can’t ask more for the team, I think they’re starting to hit their stride,” Voisard said.

Versailles won the first game, 7-2. Lima Bath scored the first two runs of the game in the second inning. But in the fourth, Junior Lydia Hecht got a run to score on a sacrifice bunt. Junior Alayna Henry drove in a run to tie the game at 2-2.

Then in the fifth, junior Colleen Hiestand drove in a run to go up 3-2. Later in the inning, juniors Cassie Leach and Reagan Brown each drove in a run on a sacrifice hit to go up 5-2.

Then in the sixth, junior Kailey Jenkinson and junior Raeanne Derr each drove in a run. Hecht pitched all seven innings in game one and had two strikeouts.

Then in game two, Lima Bath scored three runs in the second inning to go up 3-0 early. But like last time, once Versailles manufactured a run they started to get going at the plate.

Brown drove in a run to make it a 3-1 game in the third. Versailles then scored five runs in the fourth inning. Hecht and junior Paige Kremer each had a RBI. Hiestand then hit a three-run blast to left field to go up 6-3.

Kremer and Derr each had another RBI in the fifth to go up 9-3. Lima Bath did score a run in the seventh, but the Lady Tigers held on to win 9-4.

Voisard said it wasn’t easy getting some hits against Bath with their center fielder covering a lot of ground out there. He also said Bath is a good team that should be good for the years to come.

In game two, Derr pitched 1.2 innings and had a strikeout. Hiestand pitched five innings and had four strikeouts. Voisard said while the plan with his pitchers didn’t go as planned, it still worked out for them.

“Lydia Hecht pitched a heck of a first game. Real pleased with her. Then Rae in the second game came in and did what I wanted her to do. Then Colleen came in and finished the game off,” Voisard said.

Versailles is now 14-10 with a 5-2 conference record. Voisard said it’s huge for this team to be hitting their stride right before the playoffs. They will travel to Milton Union on May 8 for a 5 p.m. game. The Lady Tigers are an eighth seed going up against the four seed. Voisard is ready for the tournament games to begin.

“I’m looking forward to Monday’s game to get this tournament run started,” Voisard said.

