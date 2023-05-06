Minor injuries in crash on US Route 127

GREENVILLE — On May 6, at approximately 10:39 a.m., the Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Fire, Greenville Township Fire and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the intersection of US Route 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to a two vehicle injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a black 2018 Nissan Rouge, driven by Mary Szczepanik, 72, of Versailles, was stopped eastbound on Children’s Home Bradford Road at US Route 127 at the posted stop sign. Szczepanik failed to yield the right-of-way and traveled into the path of northbound tan 2014 Honda CRV, driven by Peggy Ritz, 64 of Arcanum.

Szczepanik and Ritz were both transported to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

Szczepanik was issued a citation for failure to yield the right-of-way.