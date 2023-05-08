Greenville and Versailles sweep double headers; softball update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable softball games, scores and stats from May 5 – 7.

May 5 — Sidney 0 (8-13, 7-11) at Greenville 10 (19-4, 16-1); Sidney 5 at Greenville 18

The Lady Wave softball team clinched the MVL title with a double header sweep over Sidney on senior night. Head coach Jerrod Newland said it was a great day to not only win the MVL title, but to honor five great families that have been a part of the Greenville softball program for four years.

This is also the group that had their freshmen season cut short due to the COVID pandemic. Newland said during this season, he pulled out the 2020 team’s helmets for the seniors to wear and to honor that team during their senior year.

“I pulled those white helmets cause I figured that would be a way the 2020 team could be a part of this senior class. When I gave those seniors the white helmets a couple weeks ago, the Friday before Friday Night Lights, it was an emotional moment when I asked those five seniors if they wanted to wear the 2020 team helmets,” Newland said.

Senior Kylie Hamm pitched all five innings in the first game. She had two strikeouts and allowed three hits. Sophomores Kylar Arnett and Zoey Burns each had three RBI. Burns had two of them on a home run. Junior Addie Burke had two RBI.

In game two, junior Mahayla Cook had seven RBI and two home runs, including a moonshot to deep center. Freshman Kendall Cromwell and senior Ashlyn Zimmer each had three RBI. Burns and Arnett each had two RBI in the game.

Burns pitched four innings in the second game and allowed four hits with five strikeouts. Sophomore Morgan Thompson pitched the last inning and had two strikeouts.

Greenville will play at West Carrollton on May 10 at 5 p.m.

May 6 — Lima Bath (6-14, 3-5) 2 at Versailles 7 (14-10, 5-2); Bath 4 at Versailles 9

The Lady Tigers ended their regular season schedule with a double header sweep over Lima Bath. They started the week with a 2-0 win at Marion Local on May 5.

Head coach Mark Voisard said he was pleased with how the team played and how they closed out the regular season with a tough stretch of games.

“We had four tough games here going into the tournament. I’ve been pleased with how we’ve been playing. I can’t ask more for the team, I think they’re starting to hit their stride,” Voisard said.

Lima Bath scored both of their runs in game one in the second inning. They were able to drop in a few hits to get the two runs on the board.

Versailles tied the game in the fourth as juniors Lydia Hecht and Alayna Henry each drove in a run. Then in the fifth, junior Colleen Hiestand drove in a run to go up 3-2. Juniors Cassie Leach and Reagan Brown also each had a RBI in the fifth. Then in the sixth, juniors Kailey Jenkinson and Raeanne Derr each drove in a run to go up 7-2.

Hecht pitched all seven innings in the game and had two strikeouts.

In game two, Lima Bath scored three runs in the second inning to take the early lead again. After Brown drove in a run in the third, Versailles had a five-run fourth inning to go up 6-3. Hecht and junior Paige Kremer each drove in a run to tie the game at 3-3. Then Hiestand gave Versailles the lead on a three-run home run.

Kremer drove in a run and Derr drove in two more runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead. Lima Bath drove in a run in the seventh, but couldn’t get any more across as Versailles picked up the 9-4 win.

Hiestand pitched five innings and had four strikeouts. Derr started the game and pitched two innings. Voisard said the pitching plan didn’t go the way he wanted it to, but each pitcher came in and did what he wanted them to do.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia (14-7, 9-2) won 10-6 over Tri-County North on May 5. Junior Abby Kramer had three hits and four RBI in the game. Junior Kelsey Muhlenkamp had two RBI in the game. Kramer pitched seven innings and struck out seven.

Arcanum (18-5, 10-0) started the weekend with a 7-3 win over Milton Union. Six different players recorded a RBI. Senior Mollie Ericksen had three hits in the game. Junior Belle Harleman pitched all seven innings and had six strikeouts. Then on May 6, the Lady Trojans split a double header. They defeated Xenia 12-2 in game one. Senior Paige Burrell had four RBI and junior Emilie Fout had three RBI. Each player had three hits in the game. Junior Hannah Kendig had two strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work. Harleman allowed one hit in 1.1 innings of work. In game two, Arcanum lost 6-0 to Fairborn. Arcanum had two hits in the game. Arcanum will host their first playoff game on May 10 against the winner of Liberty-Salem and Dixie.

Bradford (8-10, 8-2) won 14-0 over Twin Valley South. The team scored four runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth. The team had 14 hits in the game. The pitching staff had 12 strikeouts in the game. The Lady Railroaders will travel to Riverside on May 11 for their first playoff game this tournament at 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe (7-16, 4-7) won 18-5 at National Trail. The team scored right runs in the fifth to get the run rule win. Senior Madison Henninger had four RBI in the game. Sophomore Lila Davis and Ashley Saylor each had three RBI. Juniors Aleya Beatty and Jocelyn Gray and sophomore Layni Ressler each had two RBI. The Lady Jets will play the winner of Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley on May 11 for their first playoff game this tournament.

Tri-Village (14-9, 7-4) lost 3-2 in extra innings to Preble Shawnee. Sophomore Lauren Porter had two hits and a RBI in the game. Senior Ashlyn Burk had two hits in the game. Burk also pitched 6.1 innings and had six strikeouts. Freshman Elizabeth Poling pitched 3.2 innings with six strikeouts. The Lady Patriots will play the winner of Greenon and Greeneview on May 10 for their first playoff game this tournament.

