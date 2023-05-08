Baseball update around the county

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable baseball games, scores and stats from May 5 – 7.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia (8-13, 6-5) split their two games this weekend. They won 6-5 against Tri-County North on May 5. Junior Treavor Hemmerich had three RBI and a home run in the game. Senior Gabe Zumbrun, junior Keegen Weiss and sophomore Asher Shives each had a RBI as well. Junior Landyn Bowman had five strikeouts in five innings of work. Junior Nick Burns had four strikeouts in two innings of work. They then lost at Celina, 11-6. Weiss, Shives, Hemmerich and senior Nathan Armock each had a RBI in the game. Ansonia will host Union City on May 11 at 5 p.m. and then go to Houston on May 13 for an 11 a.m. first pitch.

Arcanum (15-4, 9-1) won both of their games this weekend. They won 8-0 over Franklin Monroe at Day Air Park on May 5. Seniors Carson Tegtmeyer and Caden Thompson each had two RBI in the game. Three different pitchers took the mound for the Trojans and combined for seven strikeouts. They then won 2-0 over Anna. Thompson had a RBI in the game. Senior Aiden Psczulkoski pitched all seven innings and allowed four hits with six strikeouts. The Trojans will play their first playoff game on May 17 against the winner of Dixie and National Trail.

Bradford (17-7, 7-4) lost 10-9 to Middletown Madison. Juniors Garrett Trevino and Landon Wills each had three RBI. Freshman Gage Shafer had two hits in the game. Senior Landon Monnin had five strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched. The Railroaders will host Tecumseh on May 11 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Franklin Monroe (8-12, 3-8) lost 8-0 to Arcanum. Senior Cason Yount had four strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. Sophomore Josh Armstrong had two strikeouts in two innings pitched. The team had two hits in the game. Yount and sophomore Brady Wackler each had a hit. The Jets will travel to Preble Shawnee on May 11 for a 5 p.m. game and then go to Fort Recovery on May 12 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Greenville (5-13, 5-9) lost 4-1 to Sidney on May 5. Senior Brock Short had a RBI in the game. Senior Ricky Heidrich had seven strikeouts in five innings of work. The Green Wave will host Preble Shawnee on May 10 for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. They will then go to Butler on May 11 for a 5 p.m. game and then go to Northmont on May 13 for an 11 a.m. first pitch.

Mississinawa Valley (0-14, 0-10) lost 14-2 against Troy Christian. The Blackhawks had four hits in the game. The pitching staff had three strikeouts in the game. The team will go to Lehman Catholic on May 15 for their first playoff game this tournament.

Tri-Village (11-7, 7-4) lost 5-1 against Preble Shawnee on May 5. Senior Jace Lipps had a home run to give the Patriots their only run of the game. Senior CJ Osborne had two hits in the game. Lipps pitched all seven innings and had four strikeouts. The team will play the winner of Springfield Catholic Central and Cedarville on May 17 for their first tournament game.

Versailles (13-10, 5-3) won both of their games this weekend.They won 13-3 over Eaton first. Senior Carson Griesdorn had three RBI in the game. Junior Michael Osborne had two RBI in the game. Seniors Ethan Stover and Joe Ruhenkamp each had four hits. Ruhenkamp pitched six innings and had eight strikeouts. They then won 17-2 at Lima Central Catholic. The team scored 11 runs in the fifth to get the run rule win. Ruhenkamp had four hits and three RBI in the game. Osborne and sophomore Matt Subler each had two RBI in the game. Sophomore Ross Francis had five strikeouts in five innings of work on the mound. He also allowed four hits in the game. The Tigers will host Marion Local on May 11 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

