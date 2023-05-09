Community Action Day Picnic planned

GREENVILLE — Community Action Partnership (CAP) will be celebrating Community Action Agencies 59-year history on Friday, May 26 with its annual Community Action Day Picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Greenville City Park.

A proclamation had declared May as Community Action Month. Part of the celebration is the annual picnic where they will celebrate the theme April Showers Bring May Flowers. There will be door prizes which are provided by local small businesses in Darke County. The event is open to anyone who would like to participate. They will close their office on that day.

Even after 58 years, CAP strives to expand its programs to the community. Their mission is to work in partnership with local communities to eliminate the causes and conditions of poverty and to promote individual independence and self-sufficiency. In order to meet their mission and provide services in the community, they rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses for support. Without the assistance of community-minded individuals they wouldn’t be able to serve those in our community each year.

Donations from the community are accepted and encouraged. Every donation makes a difference. Your generosity will make a difference in the community by allowing them to continue their work.

According to the proclamation, Community Action Agencies were created when the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 was signed into law. The agencies have made an essential contribution to individuals and families in Ohio by providing them with innovative and cost-effective programs. They have served as a major participant in the reform of the welfare system. People with limited income continue to need opportunities to improve their lives and their living conditions. It is CAP’s goal to ensure that all individuals are able to live in dignity.