Happy 90th birthday Joan Rench

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Congratulations to Arcanum‘s next nonagenarian. The family of Joan Rench would like to honor her with a card shower, celebrating her 90th birthday on May 18. Please share in surprising Joan with a mailbox overflowing with cards. Send birthday wishes to 3089 Jaysville-St. Johns Rd., Arcanum, OH 45304. May your special day be as extraordinary as you are Joan! Happy 90th birthday!

The Van Buren Township Memorial Service will be held on May 21, 1 p.m., at Abbottsville Cemetery. The Greenville High School NJROTCX members and the Arcanum High School Band will perform at the services. Larry Harter of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church will present the address.

The Twin Township Memorial Service will be held on May 21, 2 p.m., at Ithaca Cemetery. The Greenville High School NJROTCX members and the Arcanum High School Band will perform at the services. Larry Harter of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church will present the address.

Please note that Memorial Services are being held one week earlier this year to accommodate local high school graduations.

The Lady Trojan Softball team clinched the 2023 WOAC Softball Championship with a big win over Ansonia last week. Way to go ladies!

Arcanum’s Prom was held on the last Saturday of April at the Fort Piqua Plaza in Piqua. Members of the Prom Court were King candidates: Dominic Rhodehamel, Jacob Rice, Charlie Barry, Garrett Garno, Jaxon Christ, and Nate Kessler. Queen candidates were Claire Lemons, Lani Hollinger, Allison Brumbaugh, Katie Brown, Katie Weiss, and Grace Collins. Garrett Garno was crowned King and Katie Brown was crowned Queen. Prince and Princess candidates were Kolin Frazee, Luke Henninger, Ethan Bennett, Katie Sharp, Arianne Garrison, and Emilie Fout. Luke Henninger was crowned Prince and Arianne Garrison was crowned Princess.

SAVE THE DATE and start planning now for the third weekend of June – Arcanum will be busy and have all kinds of activities going on. This is being sponsored by the Arcanum Area Business Association, the Village of Arcanum, and the Arcanum A# Music Boosters. The event will start on Wednesday, June 14th with community wide garage sales. If you are planning on hosting a garage sale there is a community list to advertise all the sales – contact Stephanie Harshbarger at [email protected] to add yours to the listing by June 8th! There will also be multiple events in Ivester Park including foot trucks, a craft beer tasting “A Spirited Night in the Park,” a family movie night, and family fun games will also be available for the enjoyment of everyone.

Thursday, May 18th at 6:30 p.m. at the Arcanum Public Library there will be a special program with host Lori Trittschuh from Herbal Reflexions as she presents “Essential Oils and Reflexology for Health. There is no registration required. There will be a time for questions and also the opportunity to shop with discounts on oils for sale.

Do not forget to check out the program at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society on May 11th at 7 p.m. The topic will be the Oil and Gas wells that were owned by the Dull Family in Arcanum. The program is open to the public and the organizers would love you to bring any photos or information you might have to the program. AWTHS welcomes any pertinent related information, photos, stories and chipping or memorabilia from these past businesses. If you are a descendant of the Dull Family or one of the families whose property or business contained a gas or oil well, you are encouraged to attend this meeting and share your stories. If you can’t attend, please feel free to share your info with them via their Facebook page or email to [email protected].

Special thanks to the Arcanum Athletic Boosters for their donation of $3000 to be used for the sound system at the school baseball and softball fields. This has made a significant impact on making the game atmosphere and for our student athletes and spectators! THANK YOU! If you are interested in helping with the Arcanum Athletic Boosters their next meeting will be May 17th at 7 p.m. in the Community Room!

“The spirit never ages. It stays forever young.” ~Lailah Gifty Akita

“The great thing about getting older is that you get a chance to tell the people in your life who matter what they mean to you.” ~ Mike Love