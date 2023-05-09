Scholarships for current college and grad students

GREENVILLE — Current college or graduate students in specific fields of study are eligible for scholarships from the Darke County Foundation. Applicants must be graduates of a Darke County high school and have completed at least two years of college. Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. Deadline to apply is June 1, 2023.

At least 10 scholarships will be awarded from the following funds:

The Lori Michelle Williams Healthcare Scholarship is for students who have completed at least two years of college and are pursuing a healthcare-related degree. Undergraduate students only.

The John E. and Ella M. Stevenson Scholarships are for students who have completed at least three years of college and are pursuing a degree in education, healthcare, law or theology. Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible.

The Nils and Collette Eikenberry Scholarship is for Greenville High School graduates who have completed at least three years of college and are studying nursing or a business-related field. Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible.

Medical School Scholarships are for students attending medical school in the Fall of 2023, pursuing an M.D. or D.O. degree.

For more information, call the Darke County Foundation at (937) 548-4673 or e-mail [email protected].