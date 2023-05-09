Knapp receives award at ag breakfast

GREENVILLE — Dave Knapp & Dave Knapp Ford received an award at the Ag Breakfast that was held Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Jack’s Cabin in Greenville.

In Dave’s absence, the award was accepted by his associate Noah Gates, Dave Knapp’s electric vehicle “whiz kid”, who spoke to the gathering concerning The Future of Electric Cars, Trucks & Vehicles for Agriculture in Darke County.

A full house heard Noah describe details of the inner workings of electric vehicles and hybrids and specifically the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup. The breakfast and the award were sponsored by Darke Rural Electric Coop (REA) of Greenville and their Director Ted Holsapple was there to present the Award which reads as follows: “To Dave Knapp, in Recognition of your Continuing Support of the Darke County Fair 4-H Livestock Sales and your Steadfast Efforts to Better the Ag Community, the Ag Breakfasts & Darke County Rural Electric Presents to you its ‘4-H Livestock and Ag Supporter Award.’.

Members of the 4-H Fair Livestock Committee were also on hand and helped to present the award.

The next breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m., at Jack’s Cabin, with the speaker to be Roseanne Scammahorn, Darke Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences who will relate to the gathering her duties at the Extension Office and their programs for Women in Agriculture. Sponsors of the Day are Matt Jordan Nationwide Insurance and Farm Bureau. All you can eat breakfast, with cost of $5 at the gate, with free coffee and donuts. RSVP (welcome and considerate, but not necessary) to email [email protected], text to (937) 417-4104 or (937) 417-4483. Ted Finnarn

