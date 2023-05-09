Students join National Society of Leadership and Success

GREENVILLE — The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) welcomed 45 inductees from Edison State Community College during the spring semester. Student President Mersedes Beasley led the induction ceremony and Dr. Melissa A. Wertz, Provost, delivered a welcome.

Those inducted into the NSLS include Bailey Boss of Anna, Shelby Boss of Anna, Raina Brown of Anna, Dylan Bugher of Greenville, Chloe Butler of Trenton, Ashley Coe of Bradford, Jenna Deaton of Eaton, Mallory Edge of New Madison, Ethan Egbert of Sidney, Tabitha Fisher of Huber Heights, Candace George of Eaton, Brittany Grillo of Tipp City, Autumn Gydosh of Covington, Destiny Harris of Piqua, Mikayla Henning of Camden, Brittany Hicks of Troy, Candace Homan of New Bremen, Andrea Hughes of Sidney, Charis Hunt of Sidney, Isaac Johnson of Lewisburg, Tegan Jones of Greenville, Troy Kennedy of Tipp City, Cori Kent of Urbana, Hannah Kinder of Troy, Kaylee Larck of Troy, Alexis Lenninger of Piqua, Sierra Leonard of Piqua, Floyd Lockhart of Piqua, Leah Lusk of St. Paris, Bailey Mantor of Sidney, Autumn Marshall of St. Paris, Tiffany Miller of Greenville, Seth Oberdorf of Sidney, Mariah Parlett of New Bremen, Mariah Pugalee of Greenville, Windsor Rapp of Covington, Lane Reedy of Piqua, Katherine Reinhart of Coldwater, Javier Rivera of Sidney, Frank Rupnik of Troy, Alysse Schweitzer of Versailles, Elizabeth Shaffer of Covington, Krista Skaggs of Bellefontaine, Laura Snyder of New Madison, and Serena Watts of Bradford.

Students are initially invited to join the Society based on academic criteria. To achieve induction into the Society, members must attend Orientation, Leadership Training Day, three Speaker Broadcasts, and three Success Networking Team meetings. Members have until they graduate from Edison State to acquire the minimum of 12 hours of leadership training required for induction.

“I commend you for taking on the task of being a leader,” Wertz said. “Your willingness and dedication to completing the membership requirements is the first step in a larger journey you now share with your fellow members. You’re proving your dedication to learning and building skills to improve yourself and others.”

She continued, “Tonight, you join over 1,400 Edison State members and alumni committed to the Society’s mission. We build leaders who make a better world. As leaders, you’re on a journey, always learning and working with others. You’re risk-takers. You’re authentic. You inspire passion. You motivate followers. You empower others. You learn from your mistakes, and you’re so many other things. As you continue your journey, be the best person you can be. Continue to learn. Enlist the support of others. Get up and dust yourself off when you fail. And never, ever give up.”

The Edison State Chapter honored a faculty and staff member during the ceremony for their support throughout the year. William Loudermilk, Professor of English, was honored with an Excellence in Teaching award; Karen Baker, Academic Project Specialist, received an Excellence in Service award.

The mission of the NSLS is to build leaders who make a better world. The NSLS is an organization that helps people discover and achieve their goals. The Society offers life-changing lectures from the nation’s leading presenters and a community where like-minded, success-oriented individuals come together and help one another succeed. The NSLS also serves as a powerful force of good in the greater community by encouraging and organizing action to better the world.

For more information about the Edison State Chapter of NSLS, email William Loudermilk at [email protected] or Karen Baker at [email protected]