Weekday Christian Education holds celebration at Greenville City Park

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — On Saturday, May 6, the students, teachers, volunteers, and leaders of Darke County Weekday Christian Education held their end-of-year celebration at Greenville City Park. Students played games, listened to Bible stories, completed craft projects, and enjoyed a pizza party to mark the end of another successful year of R.O.C.K., Reaching Out to Christ’s Kids.

Now meeting in eight area schools—Ansonia, Arcanum, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village, Union City Northside, and Versailles—Darke County Weekday Christian Education provides a free after-school program to elementary students in the Darke County area. According to weekdayrock.org, R.O.C.K.’s purpose is “to provide an opportunity for all area students to receive Biblical teachings in fun and exciting ways.” Darke County Weekday Christian Education is nondenominational in its teachings, using the Bible as its basic curriculum. This ministry is sponsored by area churches and individuals and has been in existence almost continuously since 1927.

Sessions run twice a year, Fall and Spring, with each session lasting eight weeks. Classes meet after school one day per week in the respective schools and last for one hour. Parents must give permission for their child to attend and must provide transportation home. Look for R.O.C.K.’s bright green fliers to come home with students early in the 2023-2024 school year.

Follow Darke County Weekday Christian Education ROCK on Facebook for more information and the latest news and events or contact President of Darke County Weekday Christian Education Vivian Dailey at 937-321-8748 with questions on how to register as a student, teacher, or volunteer.

