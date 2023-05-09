Greenville softball defeats top two Division IV team in Minster at home

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave softball team pick up a big regular season win over the second ranked team in Division IV in Minster, 5-2. Greenville was ranked eighth in Division II.

Head coach Jerrod Newland said it was a great atmosphere at the ball park for a late season top ten matchup.

“It was fun playing Minster and is a good ball club. Robb does a great job and it’s two good teams,” Newland said.

Greenville started the scoring in the second inning as junior Addie Burke hit a RBI double to go up 1-0. Minster responded with a solo home run to start the top of the third.

The game wasn’t tied for long as sophomore Kylar Arnett drove in a run on a sacrifice flyout to go up 2-1.

Things then went from bad to good in the fourth inning. With two runners on, Greenville hit into a double play and have a runner at third with two outs.

Senior Kylie Hamm didn’t leave the baserunner stranded and drove her in on a RBI single. Then right after, junior Mahayla Cook hit a two-run home run to go up 5-2.

Newland said the players deserve credit for getting the bats going after he made the mistake of not bunting earlier in the inning.

“Right there, all with two outs, coach gets punched in the gut and then Hamm steps up, flares a hit. Next batter, Cook, hits it out. That’s three runs right there with two outs, passing the bats,” Newland said.

Minster added on one more run on another solo home run in the sixth inning. But, sophomore Zoey Burns didn’t allow much else and completed the seven-inning complete game. She allowed six hits and had five strikeouts.

The defense also made a few nice plays to keep the Lady Wildcats off the scoreboard. In the seventh inning, senior Skylar Fletcher threw a laser from right field all the way to third baseman, freshman Kendall Cromwell, to get the lead runner out by a mile.

Newland said the team hit the ball well during this great team win. They have a busy week ahead as they host Belmont for a playoff game on May 9 at 5 p.m. They then travel to West Carrollton on May 10 to finish out the MVL schedule. With a win over Belmont, the Lady Wave would then host Trotwood on May 11 at 5 p.m. for their next tournament game. Then on May 13, they will host Centerville for their last scheduled regular season game.

Greenville is now 20-4 with a 16-1 conference record.

