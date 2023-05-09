Kylie Hamm set to play softball at Kenyon next year

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Greenville senior Kylie Hamm is heading to Kenyon College to further her softball and academic career. Hamm said Kenyon was her fourth place she visited and knew right away that was the place for her.

“I knew instantly there that it was just a great environment and atmosphere. The coaches were definitely the kind of people I wanted to be coached by. They were very good people and I love them the minute I met them,” Hamm said.

Hamm was All-MVL First Team last season as a pitcher. She has pitched 200.2 innings with 190 strikeouts and has a 25-3 record for her Greenville career so far. At the plate, she has a .327 batting average with 30 RBI in 91 career plate appearances.

Greenville softball head coach Jerrod Newland said some coaches from Kenyon watched Hamm last week against Sidney and are very excited to add Hamm to their program.

Newland also said Hamm has the talent to being playing at Kenyon right now.

“If Hamm was there right now, she would be throwing innings and competing and playing for them. I’m so proud of her with how far she came and where she’s going. The next four or five years of softball, superstar,” Newland said.

Hamm is excited for this next chapter of her softball career. She expects her first year to be about adjusting to a new place and team, but is looking forward to it.

“Just to love the game of softball and being able to learn how to adjust to a new environment. Learning all of my hard classes along with playing softball. Just being able to adjust my first year,” Hamm said.

While at Kenyon, Hamm plans to study pre-medicine and wants to become a physician assistant after college.

