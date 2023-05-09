Softball and baseball scores from May 8

Here are the notable softball and baseball games, scores and stats from May 8.

Softball:

Ansonia (14-8, 9-2) lost 3-2 at Jackson Center. Sophomore Avalyn Locke and junior Brenna Schmit each had two hits. Schmit and junior Abby Kramer each had a RBI. Kramer pitched 6.2 innings and had 11 strikeouts. The team had 10 hits. The Lady Tigers will host Mississinawa Valley on May 9 for their first round playoff game at 5 p.m.

Greenville (20-4, 16-1) won 5-2 over Minster at home. Senior Kylie Hamm, junior Addie Burke and sophomore Kylar Arnett each had a RBI. Junior Mahayla Cook had a two-run home run in the game. Sophomore Zoey Burns pitched all seven innings allowing six hits with five strikeouts. The team will host Belmont on May 9 for their first round playoff game at 5 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website.

Tri-Village (15-9, 7-4) won 12-6 over Union City. The Lady Patriots scored six runs in the first inning. Sophomore Lauren Porter had two RBI and a home run in the game. Sophomore Ellie Curtner, senior Ashlyn Burk and freshman Camryn Osborne each had two RBI. Freshman Elizabeth Poling pitched seven innings and had seven strikeouts. They will travel to Greeneview next on May 10 for their first round playoff game.

Versailles (14-11, 5-2) end their season with a 9-4 loss at Milton-Union in the first round of the Division III softball playoffs. The Lady Tigers finish their season above .500 and won three more games than last season. They finished third in the MAC behind Minster and Parkway.

Baseball:

Ansonia (8-14, 6-5) lost 13-1 at Minster. Junior Treavor Hemmerich had two hits and a RBI in the game. Freshman Noah Heck pitched 3.1 innings and had three strikeouts. The team will host Union City on May 11 for a 5 p.m. first pitch and then travel to Houston on May 13 for an 11 a.m. first pitch.

Arcanum (16-4, 9-1) won 6-3 at Eaton. Senior Jaxson Christ had two hits and two RBI in the game. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer had two hits and a RBI in the game. Freshman Ethan Kearney pitched 3.2 innings and had four strikeouts while allowing two hits. The Trojans will play for a WOAC title on May 9 as they host Newton. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Greenville (7-13, 7-9) swept their double header over West Carrollton. They won 2-1 in extra innings in game one. Junior Keaton Hill and sophomore Owen Mcgreevey each had a RBI. Junior Bryce Blumenstock pitched six innings allowing two hits with nine strikeouts. Senior Brock Short pitched two innings and had five strikeouts. They then won 9-7 in game two. Senior AJ Shaffer had two RBI in the game. Six other Greenville players drove in a run. Short and sophomore Jackson Eberwein each had three strikeouts on the mound. The team will host Butler on May 9 for a 5 p.m. first pitch and then host Preble Shawnee on May 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley (0-15, 0-11) lost 12-0 to Preble Shawnee. Senior Pierce Daniels, sophomore Leland Kauffman and junior Dylan Wehrkamp each had a hit. The team will travel to Lehman Catholic on May 15 for their first round playoff game at 5 p.m.

Versailles (13-11, 5-3) lost 11-6 to Oakwood. Senior Jared Lyons had two RBI. Seniors Ethan Stover and Titus Gehret each had a RBI as well. The Tigers will host Bradford on May 9 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.