WOAC track competes at Covington Invitational

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

COVINGTON — The five local WOAC schools competed in the Covington High School Invitational in track on May 5.

For the boys, Ansonia sophomore Brayden Bromagem took fifth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.83. He also took fourth in the 200 meter dash as Bradford sophomore Zage Harleman took fifth with a time of 23.94. Bromagem took first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.67. In the 800 meter run, Arcanum senior Jacob Rice took third with a time of 2:09.94. Ansonia freshman Layne Bowman took fifth with a time of 2:10.81. In the 1600 meter run, Ansonia sophomore Ethan Sparks took second with a time of 4:52.89. Rice took fourth with a time of 4:56.19. Ansonia junior Matthew Lee finished second in the 3200 meter run with a school-record time of 10:00.36. Arcanum senior Ashton Paul took fourth with a time of 10:57.34.

For the 110 meter hurdles, Bradford junior Owen Beachler took first with a time of 15.79. Arcanum junior Brady Lock took third with a time of 17.53. In the 300 meter hurdles, Beachler took third with a time of 43.11 and Lock took fourth with 44.13. Ansonia junior Landon Perry took fifth with a time of 45.08.

For the relay events, Tri-Village took fourth in the 4×100 with a time of 47.45. In the 4×200, Tri-Village took fifth with a time of 1:40.17. In the 4×400, Ansonia took second with a time of 3:36.09.

In the high jump, Ansonia junior Ethan Reichert took fourth with a height of 5-10 feet. In the long jump, Tri-Village junior Tanner Printz took third with a distance of 19-01.50. In pole vault, Tri-Village senior Daniel Watern took first with a height of 9-00 feet. Ansonia freshman Gavin Stachler took second with 9-00 feet. In the discus, Ansonia junior Garrett Stammen took second with a distance of 134-08 feet. Ansonia junior Jordan Troutwine took third with 127-11 feet. Arcanum senior Eain Parks took fourth with a distance of 124-04 feet. In shot put, Parks took first with 50-05.75 feet. Stammen took fifth with a distance of 39-08.5 feet.

For the girls, Tri-Village freshman Adalynn Hines took first with a time of 13.39. Ansonia junior Alexa Drees took fourth with a time of 13.68. In the 200 meter dash, Ansonia freshman Rose Barga took fifth with a time of 28.48. Barga took third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.89. In the 800 meter run, Ansonia junior Peyton Billenstein took fourth with a time of 2:39.91. Arcanum freshman Grace Psczulkoski took fifth with a time of 2:41.17. In the 1600 meter run, Ansonia freshman Lydia Hahn took first with a time of 5:49.99. Arcanum senior Brooklyn Miras took third with a time of 6:08.90.

For the 100 meter hurdles, Tri-Village freshman Heidi Bell took first with a time of 17.61. Ansonia sophomore Gabby Leeper took second with a time of 18.01. Arcanum senior Mariah Kreusch took fourth with 18.59. In the 300 meter hurdles, Tri-Village senior Halle Bell took first with a time of 48.53. Tri-Village senior Torie Richards took second with 49.16.

For the relay events, Ansonia took first in the 4×100 with a time of 52.76. Franklin Monroe took fourth with 54.30. Ansonia took fourth in the 4×200 with a time of 1:57.92. Tri-Village took third in the 4×400 with a time of 4:35.42 while Arcanum took fourth with 4:36.51. In the 4×800, Ansonia took third with 11:08.08.

In the high jump, Ansonia freshman Olivia Schmitmeyer took third with a height of 4-08 feet. Tri-Village senior Morgan Hunt took fifth with a height of 4-06 feet. In the long jump, Hines took first with a distance of 16-01.50 feet. Ansonia freshman Olivia Creager took third with 15-00.50 feet. In pole vault, Ansonia junior Colleen Steinmetz took first with a height of 11-06 feet. Drees took second with 11 feet. Arcanum freshman Kamryn Beisner took fifth with 8-06 feet. In the discus, Tri-Village senior Loryn Metzcar took fourth with a distance of 104-06 feet. In shot put, Metzcar took second with a distance of 36-08.50 feet. Arcanum freshman Faith Wooten took third with 32-10.50 feet.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]