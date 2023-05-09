Commissioners support mental health efforts

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners support local efforts to promote mental health. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

We appreciate everything you do for the mental health services in Darke County. As was said, it is Mental Health Awareness month, and we are doing everything we can to get out and reduce the stigma,” Brad Reed, director of Community Engagement, said.

In recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is committed to the support of mental health, and they advise that the environment and surroundings can play significant roles in overall health and well-being.

Partnered with the Tri-County Board in working with the Darke County Recovery and Wellness program is the Ohio Department of Mental Health, The Mental Health Coalition, National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, Ohio Council of Behavioral Healthcare Providers, Alcoholics Anonymous, Family Resource Center, and many more. They all provide services and help to the counties for those struggling with mental health.

They understand safe, stable, and healthy home conditions set the foundation for achieving and maintaining good mental health, as well as early and effective intervention helps individuals with mental health conditions can lead full, productive lives.

The commissioners along with the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services recognize May 2023 as Mental Health Awareness Month and renews its commitment to advocating for mental health and improving the lives of residents of Miami, Darke, and Shelby counties.

Following the proclamation, the commissioners met for their regular session where they met with Roseanne Scammahorn for an OSU Extension Update. Scammahorn announced she had officially turned in her resignation upon receiving word for a new position a little further away.

“I did submit my resignation yesterday to the area leader, it will go to the state this afternoon, and my last day will be July 17. I’m giving a little over two months’ notice,” Scammahorn said.

Scammahorn has excepted a position as a researcher educator for Mississippi State University, so she is still going to be under the extension umbrella.

“I’m still in the extension family, but my job specifically will be to work with rural communities in the 13 southern states and two U.S. territories to determine priorities and projects for the areas,” Scammahorn said.

She advised she will be working to bring over 30 different land grants to bring educators together in order to bring vital types of resources to agricultural, rural communities. Scammahorn also provided the commission board with Rhonda Williams resignation as well.

“Williams right now is in Lexington, Ky., at the National Extension Conference for volunteerism. She was selected to be a presenter for introducing Clover Buds to STEM among other things,” Scammahorn said.

Williams will be returning to the office on Friday, May 12, and it will be her final day as the 4-H educator for Darke County.

“We are very sad to see Rhonda leave Darke County as our 4-H educator because she has been a staple and an amazing asset for our community, but we also understand that as our lifespan evolves other things need to change as well,” Scammahorn said.

She said this opportunity will give Williams the time to spend with her husband and grandkids.

“For her it truly is a great blessing, and hopefully it will be a blessing for the community as well when we get a new educator in,” Scammahorn said.

There is also an Agricultural and Natural Resource position within the interview process. Once the interviews wrap up and a candidate is selected.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].