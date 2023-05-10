Happily Ever Co. celebrates grand re-opening in new location

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Happily Ever Co. has moved just a little farther south on S. Broadway Street in Greenville. The thriving business has grown again and is now located at 523 S. Broadway, just south of The Bootery.

Happily Ever Co. was founded in October 2018 by Sarah Schinke Hall and began online. By 2019, Hall had left her career at BASF to devote all her time to a new storefront on Wagner Avenue. Since then, the business has moved several times to expand its footprint. This most recent relocation will allow more space for inventory and combination of Hall’s warehouse with the retail location.

Happily Ever Co. supports four employees and is proud to offer all their styles in sizes small through 3X. On happilyeverco.shop, Hall says, “I am Sarah, the CEO of Happily Ever Co., and I am basically your personal shopper! In 2018, I set up at a garage sale to sell styles from my closet that I no longer wore. Every lady that came through would ask ‘Where do you shop?’ or ‘How do you find cute clothes in our size?’ My boyfriend, now husband, said that I must have an eye for clothes and should open a boutique. So, I took the money I made from the garage sale and turned it into my first batch of inventory.”

Hall continues, “Here we are a few years later and so much has changed! We have a beautiful storefront in downtown Greenville, Ohio, a website where I go live to tell you about all the new styles, and an online community of AMAZING ladies from all over the world!”

Happily Ever Co. is proud to offer hand-picked styles with the customer in mind. “From how it will fit ladies who are blessed in the chest to ‘Does it have enough room for my bat wings?’ you are in mind when we are shopping for the store. Plus, you can always find a real body in each style to show you how it will fit your curves,” Hall boasts. “Did I mention that EVERY style comes in sizes small through 3X?! Yeah, no small rack in the back corner of the store. You are able to shop every rack & collection with confidence knowing your size is here!” she concludes.

During the grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, Hall said, “I’m really happy to be able to impact the community in a positive way and to help make Greenville more of a destination,” explaining she has customers who have made the trip from Michigan, Illinois, and Tennessee just to shop at Happily Ever Co., crediting her strong presence on TikTok for bringing in followers and customers from outside the local area.

Check out Hall’s latest hand-selected styles at happilyeverco.shop.

