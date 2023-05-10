Jazz in the Park is May 13

GREENVILLE — There will be a Jazz in the Park concert on Saturday, May 13, 6 p.m., at the Band Shell in the Greenville City Park. The concert will feature three outstanding jazz bands from the area. Bands from Hardin-Houston, Versailles and host Greenville will be featured. Each band will perform three selections followed by all the groups performing a Grand Finale piece.

Come and enjoy the park and jazz. Plenty of seating is available and you are welcome to bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring a friend and enjoy great jazz in the Greenville City Park.

WHC Auxiliary fundraiser

GREENVILLE — The Wayne HealthCare Auxiliary is sponsoring a fun summer raffle to support patients at the hospital. Raffle tickets are currently available to win a trip for two to Kings Island. The winner will receive two passes, two drink passes and a parking passes. Tickets will be available until May 26. The cost is one for $1, six for $5 and 12 for $10. The drawing will be held at noon on May 26. Stop by Wayne HealthCare to get your raffle tickets. All proceeds will benefit WHC patient care projects.

BOE conducts official count

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Tuesday, May 16, 9 a.m., to conduct the Official Count of the May 2nd Primary Election. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.