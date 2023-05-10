Gehret finishes ninth in judging

Gehret Places 9th Overall as Individual in State FFA General Livestock Contest
VERSAILLES — On April 28, Versailles FFA member Paige Gehret competed in the State FFA General Livestock Judging Finals Contest at Ohio State University General Livestock Facilities.
Gehret placed ninth out of 1,000 FFA members as a freshman FFA member. She competed in the first round in late March and was invited back as a Top 10 individual. Gehret judged four classes of livestock and gave four sets of oral reasons. A special thank you is extended to Ryan Sorensen, Ian and Isaac Gehret for assisting Gehret with oral reasons.