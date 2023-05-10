MV students do well at art shows

UNION CITY — Mississinawa Valley art students participated in the Randolph County art show and the Darke County art show. The art students received 31 ribbons and nine first-place ribbons in both shows. The Anna Bier Gallery selected 15 pieces of art for the Darke County art show, and they had five of those pieces placed.
Randolph County Art Show Placing
1st Place Ribbons – Hilda Rodriguez-Ink Drawing, Danika Neargarder-Ceramics, Aubrey Cooley-Photography, Lilly Severance-Drawing, Sage Fox-Colored Pencil Drawing, Lilly Severance-Watercolor, Paige Emrick- Photography, and Kearrha Marcum-Sculpture
2nd Place Ribbons – Jasmin Buggs-Ink Drawing, Trenton Holden-Drawing, Kaitlyn Sink-Painting, Brenna Price-Painting, Aubrie Cooley-Photography, Aubrie Cooley-Photography, and Kearrha Marcum-Sculpture
3rd Place Ribbons – Trent Holden-Drawing, Makenna Hoggatt-Photography, Kaylee Hutzell-Photography, and Sage Fox-Colored Pencil
Honorable Mention – Xavier Pacheco-Colored Pencil Drawing, Jasmin Buggs-Drawing, Caeden Fritz-Ceramics, Cora Hoggatt-Photography, Mannie Melchor-Recycled Art, Collin Scott-Painting, and Shiloh Livingston-Painting,
Darke County Art Show Placing – Senior Lillian Severance – two second place ribbons, Aubrie Cooley – first place ribbon, Trenton Holden – Honorable Mention, Caitlyn Haines – third place ribbon, Kaitlyn Sink, Makenna Hoggatt and Brenna Price.
The annual high school art show will be held Thursday, May 18, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Mississinawa Valley High School Jackson Gymn. They invite parents, family, friends and neighbors to come and see the artwork of Mississinawa Valley students. The theme for this year’s show is Hollywood.