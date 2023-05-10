Poultry committee hosts Poultry Clinic

GREENVILLE — On Saturday, April 29, at the Darke County Fairgrounds, over 65 4-H and FFA members and parents from Darke County and surrounding counties attended the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Clinic sponsored by the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee. The clinic provided 4-H and FFA members and their parents with valuable information and knowledge. The poultry clinic focused on animal nutrition, animal care, animal health, processing, showmanship, fair selection and biosecurity. A special thank you to all the presenters of the program and Cooper Farms for sponsoring a free lunch.

Presenters at the clinic included Michael Schlumbohm who will be the 2023 Darke County Poultry Judge; his presentation focused on proper animal care, selection of poultry, animal nutrition and poultry showmanship. Matt Aultman spoke about poultry nutrition, proper environments to raise poultry and providing poultry with high quality water. Kobe Epperly of EPPOC Feed and Supply introduced himself to the group and provided samples of his companies feed products. Dr. Tim Barman Cooper Farm Vet spoke about the importance of biosecurity, animal ethics, proper care of animals and provided necropsy with broilers and explained organs and their role. Additional updates were provided on the mandatory skillathon for all poultry exhibitors, rule changes in the poultry barn, outstanding poultry exhibitors and Darke County Poultry Royalty program.

The clinic ended with door prizes and a special thank you to the following for donating door prizes: King’s Poultry, Versailles Feedmill, EPPCO Feed and Supply, Down Home Farms-Matt Aultman and Greg McGlinch, Dena Wuebker, Cindy Mayo, Marlene and Amy Dirksen, Amy, Alivia and Blake Addis, Tricia and Brooklyn Seubert.

The Darke County Poultry Committee thanks all the youth and parents that attended, the presenters, door prize donors, Darke County Agricultural Society for allowing them to use the youth building and Cooper Farms for lunch.