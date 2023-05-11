Ansonia moves on in Division IV playoffs with win over Franklin Monroe; softball update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable softball games, scores and stats from May 11.

Franklin Monroe 3 (7-17, 4-7) at Ansonia 6 (16-8, 9-2)

The Lady Tigers advance in the Southwest Division IV playoffs with a 6-3 win over the Lady Jets. It wasn’t an easy win, Franklin Monroe had runners in scoring position with the game . But junior Abby Kramer struck out the final batter after a mound visit.

Ansonia head coach Floyd Jenkins said he took the mound visit to calm the girls down and just remind them they only need one more out.

“Just calm down and just keep they’re composure. Need one out and let our defense work and just give her a little break and think about it a little bit,” Jenkins said. “She did a good job and struck the girl out.”

Ansonia started the scoring in the second inning. They had runners at second and third with no outs. With a grounder to third base, senior Madison Henninger threw it to first baseman Lila Davis who then threw it to home plate for the double play.

But, sophomore Avalyn Locke drove in a run with two outs to put Ansonia up 1-0. Then with two outs in the third inning, junior Abby Kramer drove in a run to take a 2-0 lead.

The game picked up in the fifth inning after Kramer walked the bases loaded. Sophomore Layni Ressler tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run double.

Just like the last time these two teams met, Ansonia came back to take the lead. Junior Maddie Buckingham had a two-run double to regain the lead, 4-2. Then in the sixth, Ansonia scored on an error and junior Bailey Schmit drove in a run on a sacrifice flyout.

In the seventh, Franklin Monroe got runners and junior Joanie Hall drove in a run to make it a 6-3 game. Then the Lady Tigers got the final two outs to end the game and move on in postseason play.

Franklin Monore head coach Jared Morris said the errors have been hurting them all season. But the team always tries to battle through the mistakes every time.

“Giving up these unearned runs have really hurt us all season. But, we continue to hit the ball, get runners on and can move runners. We battle, this team has not quit all year. With having only one senior, that’s something that we definitely can build on for the coming years,” Morris said.

Kramer finished with nine strikeouts in the game. For the Lady Jets, junior Keihl Johnson had seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Morris said this game is great experience for the team going into next year. He also said the WOAC provides tough competition and they saw that in the game against one of the better programs in Ansonia.

Jenkins said the team did well at the plate to regain the lead, but he does want the team to be a bit more consistent at the plate. He also said he thinks the team is on the verge of breaking out and hopes to see it in their next playoff game.

Ansonia will host Riverside on May 16 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Around Darke County:

Bradford (8-12, 8-2) lost 2-0 at Riverside in the Southwest Division IV sectional. There was a total of four hits in the game. Riverside scored both runs in the first inning. The pitching staff had 10 strikeouts in the game and only allowed one extra base hit.

Greenville (23-4, 17-1) won 12-0 over Trotwood in the Southwest Division II sectional. Sophomores Marissa Hicks, Maddie Hutchens and Morgan Thompson and freshman Alexa Robinson each had two RBI. Thompson and freshman Kiera Lecklider combined for a perfect game. Thompson pitched four innings and had nine strikeouts. Lecklider had a strikeout in her one inning pitched. The Lady Wave will travel to Russia on May 15 for a 5 p.m. first pitch. They will then host Bishop Fenwick or Alter on May 16 for their next postseason game.

Mississinawa Valley (2-18, 1-11) ends their season with a 11-2 loss against Preble Shawnee. Freshman Cora Hoggatt had two RBI in the game. Senior Gabby Elizondo had two hits in her final game at Mississinawa Valley. Freshman Makenna Hoggatt had three strikeouts in four innings pitched.

