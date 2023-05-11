Baseball update from May 11

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable baseball games, scores and stats from May 11.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia (8-15, 6-5) lost 19-3 to Union City. The Tigers had six errors in the game. The pitching staff had four strikeouts in the game. Ansonia will host Fairlawn on May 15 at 5 p.m. for their first postseason game this tournament.

Arcanum (17-5, 10-1) lost 11-2 to Coldwater. Seniors Nate Kessler and Bryson Sharp each had a RBI. Kessler had three hits in the game. Three different pitchers for the Trojans combined for five strikeouts. Arcanum will host a playoff game on May 17 against the winner of Dixie and National Trail at 5 p.m.

Bradford (17-9, 7-4) lost 13-2 to Tecumseh in extra innings. Bradford had a 2-0 lead after two innings, but Tecumseh tied it in the third inning. Juniors Tucker Miller and Garrett Trevino each had a RBI and two hits. Miller hit a home run to drive in his run. Miller had five strikeouts in three innings of work and senior Landon Monnin had five strikeouts in four innings of work. Bradford will host Triad on May 15 at 5 p.m. for their first playoff game this tournament.

Greenville (7-16, 7-11) lost 10-0 at Butler. The Green Wave allowed five hits in the game. But, they had four errors as well. The Green Wave will head to Urbana on May 16 for a 5 p.m. first pitch for their first postseason game of the tournament.

Versailles (15-11, 6-3) won 4-3 over Marion Local in extra innings. Junior Michael Osborne had a RBI in the game. Senior Titus Gehret had two hits in the game. Junior AJ Griesdorn pitched all eight innings and had nine strikeouts. Versailles will host the winner of Northeastern and Milton-Union on May 17 for their first postseason game this tournament at 5 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]