Arcanum PD recognized for excellence

ARCANUM – Arcanum Police Department announced today that is recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022 by Lexipol, the nation’s leading provider of policy, training, and wellness support for first responders and public servants.

The Lexipol Connect program tracks Arcanum Police Departments’ performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management. ARPD achieved Silver recognition for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates as laws change, and officer training on policies.

“Good policies—and regular training on those policies—provide the foundation for what we do and how we serve our community. We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and safety,” says Chief Marcus Ballinger

ARPD’s excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective responses based on national best practices.