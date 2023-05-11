Brinley graduates from Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Heidi Brinley, of Greenville, recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands.

It was another joyful graduation weekend at University of the Cumberlands as the campus hosted annual commencement ceremonies.

More than 2,100 graduates celebrated the completion of their undergraduate or graduate degrees from Cumberlands this spring. Many graduates attended commencement ceremonies in person on the university’s Williamsburg campus the first weekend in May to celebrate their accomplishments.

“Graduates, today marks a significant milestone in your lives,” said Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, university president, during the ceremonies. “You have persevered through years of hard work and dedication and now stand here, ready to take on the world. I am honored to congratulate each and every one of you on your outstanding achievements.”

President Cockrum offered heartfelt advice to the newest graduates – in short, to dream big, work hard, make mistakes, and always be kind. He said those were the lessons that have gotten him through his life and made all the difference and encouraged graduates to try it for themselves.

The Class of 2023 from University of the Cumberlands hailed from all 50 states and territories – as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam – and from 21 countries around the world. Many diverse cultures, languages, and backgrounds were represented in the graduating class, all sharing a universal commitment to education and determination to succeed.

Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.