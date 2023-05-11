Two-year degree scholarships

GREENVILLE — Scholarships are available to Darke County high school seniors planning to pursue a two-year degree or vocational certificate.
Deadline to apply is June 2. Total length of study must be two years or less. Students are ineligible if they are receiving scholarships or waivers that cover 100 percent of tuition. Students are ineligible if their goal is to complete a four-year (or more) degree.
Apply at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarships. For questions, contact the Darke County Foundation at (937) 548-4673 or [email protected].