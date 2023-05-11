GMS presents Spring Choir Concert

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — Greenville Middle School held its Spring Choir Concert, featuring GMS Choir classes and Tidal Waves on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at St. Clair Memorial Hall. Showcasing an exciting song lineup from the silver screen, audience members were treated to songs from “The Wizard of Oz,” “Annie,” “Teen Beach Movie,” “Brave,” “Tarzan,” and “The Greatest Showman.” Soloists and ensemble performers also highlighted tracks that have been featured in film.

Rounding out their third on-stage performance of their debut year, the Tidal Waves members continue to impress. Also new this season was the addition of choreography to several choir songs as well, which added to the beauty and drama of the choir numbers.

Following this final performance of the 2022-2023 school year, several students expressed their heartfelt thanks to Director Kari Thompson. Citing her as a source of inspiration, bravery, and support, Thompson’s eighth-grade students shed tears of appreciation for all she has done to help them grow as both performers and people during their years at GMS.

TIDAL WAVES:

Baylee Dapore, Cecilia (Iris) Thorp, Corbin Bunger, Gabriella Browning, Isabelle Best, Kourtni Fort, Sara Baker, Aleah Odum, Chloe Hoying, Haylee Fisher, Maris Trissel, Parker Francis, Aleya Smith, Marcella Marlett, Samantha Beyersdorff, Allison Bolin, Emma Stith, and Graycee Shuttleworth.

GMS CHOIR CLASSES:

Sopranos

Alena Brown, Lilly Daigle, Kenszie Glass, Casie Philpott, Jazmyn Pry, Destiny Vanatta, Abigail Voisard, Nico Broadwater, McKenzie Gray, Carson Kopplin, Meadow Murphy, Ariel Riley, Amber Taylor, Makayla Weaver, Samantha Beyersdorff, Brooklyn Black, Bella Elam, Addison Fine, Sienna Gilman, Hallie Riethman, Lana Riggs, Reese Stewart, Emma Stith, and Audrey Swiger.

Altos

Ayumi Abarquez, Allison Bolin, Luna Burton, Astaria Carroll, Brooklyn Crampton, Alexys Foland, Alyssa Gray, Kennedy Schoen, Austi Smith, Nakia Sparks, Marley Purdin, Brooklynn Barringer, Peyton Cruze, Hailey Gillespie, Eva Gonzalez, Kylar Harter, Regan Shoffstall, Brittany stevens, Ellia Tedore, Penelope Walters, Faith Baker, Ashlynn Flatter, Marcella Marlett, Abigail McGlothin, Scarlet McNulty, Allie Mowery, Amara Odum, Allie Pineda, Graycee Shuttleworth, Nevaeh Stewart, Ciara Taylor, Isabella Velasquez, Oliver Worsham, and Makayla Wright.

Baritones

Landen Murphy, Rylan Root, Bradley Fultz, Eli Grubb, Elliott Pace, Jordan Prowant, Zachary Harriger, and Elijah Wombolt.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Kari Thompson—Director; Nic Colby—Sound; Ron Asman—Lights; Nick Poling—Videography; Kari Thompson, Alieha Fenton, Brooklyn Crampton, and Lilly Daigle—Choreography; and Cavalier Clothing—Polo Shirts and Tidal Waves Shirts.

