Greenville soccer middle school tryouts and high school open turf dates announced

GREENVILLE — Middle School Soccer Program:

Greenville Lady Wave Soccer will be holding Tryout/Evaluations for its Middle School Program on May 21 and 23 at 6 p.m. These will take place on Harmon Field turf. This for all 5th grade through 8th grade girls for the 2023 school year. Players are encouraged to come to at least one of these dates, but welcomes to both. No registration necessary, but if your player is interested in playing for the Lady Wave this Fall, this will be very beneficial.

The Middle School Program is to teach the proper fundamentals of the game and get the players ready for high school play. The program will be overseen by the Head Coach Ernst, along with assistants. Games will be scheduled for neighboring schools/clubs. So, if your goal is to play for the Lady Wave Soccer in high school, this is the program for you.

If you have any questions about this program or these dates, please contact Coach Ernst at 459-7967 or [email protected] If you have an interest in assisting with the program, please contact Coach Ernst and/or speak with him at the field.

High School Lady Wave Soccer:

Lady Wave Soccer will have Open Turf May 21 and May 23 at 6 p.m. In preparation for our first day of Summer Instruction that begins on May 30 from 7 p.m. High School players will also assist in the evaluation of players. I am requesting all high school players, returning or first year players be present on the 21 and 23. If not able to make these dates, please contact Coach Ernst directly. There is information that needs to be passed along to the team asap in person. Once again, if you have any question please contact Coach Ernst at 459-7967 or [email protected]