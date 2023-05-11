Arcanum wins WOAC title this week; baseball update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable baseball games, scores and stats from May 8 – 10.

May 9 — Newton 0 (17-4, 9-2) at Arcanum 10 (17-4, 10-1)

Arcanum started the week with a 6-3 win at Eaton on May 8. Senior Jaxson Christ had two RBI and two hits in the game. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer had two hits and a RBI in the game. Freshman Ethan Kearney had four strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.

Then on May 9, Arcanum claimed the outright WOAC title with a 10-0 win over Newton at home. After both teams had some chances to get on the scoreboard early, Arcanum exploded for seven runs in the third inning.

Junior Dakota Kendig dropped a bunt in the third inning and Newton made a throwing error trying to get Kendig out. Two runs scored to put Arcanum up 2-0. A wild pitched scored Kendig later on. Tegtmeyer and senior Aiden Psczulkoski each had a RBI hit. Senior Caden Thompson and freshman Regan Christ each had a sacrifice flyout in the inning.

Then later on, senior Bryson Sharp scored on a steal attempt to go up 8-0 in the fourth. With the bases loaded, Christ drove in two more runs to get Arcanum within three outs of the run rule win.

With Regan Christ on the mound, he retired the side in the fifth as Arcanum claimed the outright title after sharing the title with Newton last season. Christ finished with six strikeouts.

Head coach Randy Baker said Christ and the defense did a great job during the game. He also said the team didn’t flinch after losing to Tri-Village early in the conference schedule. Since then, they have been 14-1.

“Good win for us against a quality program. The guys worked hard. We lost in the league earlier in the season and they responded since then. We’re playing really good baseball right now, very proud of these guys,” Baker said.

The Trojans will head to Fort Recovery on May 13 for a 12:30 p.m. first pitch. They will play their first postseason game on May 17 against the winner of Dixie and National Trail.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia (8-14, 6-5) lost 13-1 to Minster on May 8. Junior Treavor Hemmerich had two hits and a RBI. Freshman Noah Heck pitched 3.1 innings and had three strikeouts. The Tigers will travel to Houston on May 13 for an 11:00 a.m. first pitch. They will play their first postseason game in the Southwest Division IV playoffs with a home game against Fairlawn on May 15 at 5 p.m.

Bradford (17-8, 7-4) lost 11-1 to Versailles (14-11, 5-3) on May 9. Senior Joe Ruhenkamp had two RBI and two hits in the game. Junior Joel Gehret and seniors Jared Lyons and Titus Gehret each had two hits as well. Lyons pitched five innings and had three strikeouts. For Bradford, sophomore Owen Canan had a hit. Junior Landon Wills had three strikeouts. Versailles will travel to Beavercreek on May 13 for a 10 a.m. first pitch. They will play their first postseason game on May 17 at 5 p.m. against the winner of Northeastern and Milton-Union. Bradford will host Triad on May 15 for a 5 p.m. first pitch for their first playoff game.

Franklin Monroe (9-12, 3-8) won in extra innings over Legacy Christian on May 9. After being down 7-1 after two innings, the Jets tied the game in the sixth inning. They scored two runs in the eighth and held on for the win. Sophomore Josh Armstrong had two RBI in the game. Senior Cason Yount had three hits. Sophomore Hudson Fasnact had five strikeouts in 6.2 innings on the mound. Franklin Monroe will host Yellow Springs on May 15 at 5 p.m. for their first postseason game.

Greenville (7-15, 7-10) swept West Carrollton in a double header on May 8. They won game one, 2-1, in extras. Junior Keaton Hill and sophomore Owen Mcgreevey each had a RBI. Junior Bryce Blumenstock had nine strikeouts in six innings pitched. Senior Brock Short had five strikeouts in two innings pitched. The Green Wave won game two, 9-7. Senior AJ Shaffer had two RBI. Short and sophomore Jackson Eberwein each had three strikeouts. On May 9, they lost 20-0 to Butler. Sophomores Adam Edwards and Drew Hamilton each had a hit. Hamilton had three strikeouts on the mound. On May 10, they lost 7-5 to Preble Shawnee. They had seven hits in that game. Greenville will head to Northmont on May 13 for an 11 a.m. first pitch. They will then travel to Urbana on May 16 for a 5 p.m. first pitch for their first postseason game.

Mississinawa Valley (0-15, 0-11) lost 12-0 to Preble Shawnee. Senior Pierce Daniels, junior Dylan Wehrkamp and sophomore Leland Kauffman each had a hit. The team will go to Lehman Catholic on May 15 for their first postseason game at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village (11-8, 7-4) lost 3-0 to Troy Christian. Troy Christian scored all three runs in the first inning. Senior Logan Call had two hits. Senior Jace Lipps had four strikeouts in three innings pitched. Senior CJ Osborne had a strikeout as well. The Patriots will the winner of Springfield Catholic Central and Cedarville on May 17 at 5 p.m. for their first postseason game.

