Greenville, Arcanum pick up big wins; softball update

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable softball games, scores and stats from May 8 – 10.

May 8 — Minster 2 (21-3, 6-1) at Greenville 5 (22-4, 17-1)

The Lady Wave softball team won this matchup of top ten teams in their respective division to start the week. Junior Addie Burke scored the games first run in the second inning on a RBI hit. Minster responded with a solo home run to start the third inning to tie it up, 1-1.

But in the bottom of the third, sophomore Kylar Arnett drove in a run on a sacrifice flyout to regain the lead, 2-1. In the fourth, Greenville had runners on first and second with no outs. They hit into a double play, but advanced the runner to third base.

Senior Kylie Hamm stepped up and delivered a hit to drive in a run. Then right after, junior Mahayla Cook hit a two-run home run to go up 5-1.

Head coach Jerrod Newland said his players stepped up in a big way in that inning after he admitted to making a mistake of not calling for the bunt earlier in the inning.

“Right there, all with two outs, coach gets punched in the gut and then Hamm steps up, flares a hit. Next batter, Cook, hits it out. That’s three runs right there with two outs, passing the bats,” Newland said.

Minster added another solo home run in the sixth, but couldn’t get more after that. Sophomore Zoey Burns pitched seven innings and allowed six hits with five strikeouts.

On May 9, Greenville won 11-0 at home over Belmont in their first Southwest Division II playoff game. Sophomore Morgan Thompson had four RBI in the game. She also pitched two innings and struck out six batters. Hamm pitched three innings with seven strikeouts as both pitchers combined for a perfect game. Junior Haleigh McDermitt had three RBI in the game.

On May 10, Greenville finished the MVL schedule with a 17-1 win over West Carrollton. Freshman Kendall Cromwell had three RBI in the game. Burns, Cook and Hamm each had two RBI. Burns had five strikeouts in three innings pitched while Thompson pitched two innings and had a strikeout.

Greenville will host Centerville on May 13 at noon and then travel to Russia on May 15 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

May 10 — West Liberty-Salem 0 (4-14, 2-9) at Arcanum 10 (20-5, 11-0)

The Lady Trojans started the week with a 14-0 win over Newton on May 9. Sophomore Kenzie Byrne had five RBI on two home runs. Her nine home runs this season ties a school record for home runs in a season. Freshman Carolyn Long had three RBI and a home run. Senior Shelby Haye also went yard with a solo home run. Junior Hannah Kendig pitched four innings and had seven strikeouts.

Then on May 10, the Lady Trojans won 10-0 over West Liberty-Salem in the Southwest Division III sectional.

Senior Paige Burrell started the scoring in the first inning with a RBI hit. But in the second inning, the team scored six runs all with two outs. Senior Reece Blinn got on base to lead off the inning. Senior Kaitlyn Toy drove Blinn in and then scored on a steal attempt to third and a throwing error.

Junior Emilie Fout had a RBI to make it a 4-0 game. Burrell then drove in her second run of the game after that. Senior Mollie Ericksen then capped off the inning with a two-run home run. Freshman Grace Fry and Byrne each drove in a run in the third. Arcanum scored their 10th run on a sacrifice groundout by Blinn in the fourth.

Head coach Mike Morris said all season long, it has taken just one player or one hit to get the team going at the plate.

“We’ve been doing that all year. We get two outs and somebody always been stepping up and getting a big hit for us,” Morris said. “We struggle the first couple of innings and it’s like the switch turns on and we start hitting gaps, got our bunts down and taking extra bases on their mistakes.”

Kendig pitched four innings and had four strikeouts. Junior Belle Harleman pitched the last inning and had two strikeouts while allowing no baserunners.

Arcanum will travel to Russia on May 13 for an 11 a.m. first pitch. They will then play their next postseason game on May 15 at home against the 10th seeded Brookville at 5 p.m.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia (15-8, 9-2) lost to Jackson Center on May 8. Juniors Abby Kramer and Brenna Schmit each had a RBI. Kramer had 11 strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. Then in their first game of the Southwest Division IV sectional, they won 10-0 over Mississinawa Valley (2-17, 1-9). Junior Kelsey Muhlenkamp had two RBI. Kramer had five strikeouts in three innings of work. Freshman Abby Klingshirn had four strikeouts in three innings of work. For Mississinawa Valley, senior Gabby Elizondo, junior Kenzea Townsend and freshmen Cora Hoggatt and Josslyne Thornhill each had a hit.

Bradford (8-11, 8-2) lost 11-3 to Tippecanoe on May 9. Senior Izzy Hamilton had six strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Senior Shay Swick had two RBI in the game. Junior Tegan Canan had a RBI as well.

Tri-Village (16-9, 7-4) won 7-4 at Greeneview in the Southwest Division III sectional on May 10. The Lady Patriots scored three runs in the first inning and four in the third. Freshman Camryn Osborne had a RBI. Sophomores Ellie Curtner and Lauren Porter, junior Kiersten Wilcox, seniors Ashlyn Burk and Macy Howell and Osborne each had a hit. Freshman Elizabeth Poling had five strikeouts and allowed six hits in seven innings of work. The team will travel to Indian Lake to face the one seed on May 15 at 5 p.m.

