Local blood drives planned for May 22

GREENVILLE — Help boost the blood supply before the Memorial Day weekend and get a chance to win Taylor Swift tickets by donating at the Radiant Lighthouse community blood drive Monday, May 22 from 1-7 p.m. at 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville.

A blood drive will also be held by the Union City Lions Club on Monday, May 22 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St., Union City.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” towel for the beach, lake, or pool. Register to donate now through May 31 with CBC to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Memorial Day weekend launches the summer vacation season, an always challenging time for CBC to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or reschedule your donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.