Farm Bureau awards scholarships

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Farm Bureau congratulates the winners of its annual scholarship program. Each students received $500 to the college of his or her choice for the 2022-2023 school year.

Madelyn Fearon – Fearon is a graduate of Arcanum High School and is going into her sophomore year at Ohio Dominican University where she majors in Primary Education. Madelyn plays on the women’s basketball team and is a member of both Athletes in Action and the Student Athletic Advisory Committee. Her parents are Mike and Rachel Fearon.

Emma Peters – Peters is a graduate of Versailles High School and is a junior at the University of Illinois where she is studying Agricultural and Consumer Economics. She is a Young Ag Professional and owner of Peters Corriedales as well as president of the American Junior Corriedale Association. Her parents are Scott and Cathy Peters.

Laura Wuebker – Wuebker is a graduate of Versailles High School and is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University where she majors in Agriculture Communications and Agribusiness. She is a farm broadcaster at Ohio Ag Net and Ohio Country Journal and is involved with both the President Leadership Council and Agriculture Communications of Tomorrow. Her parents are Jeff and Dena Wuebker.

Carrie Rhoades – Rhoades is a graduate of Ansonia Local Schools and studies Agricultural Education at Oklahoma State University where she is a sophomore. She has been involved with the National Junior Milking Shorthorn & Brown Swiss Association since 2012 where she is the MS National Treasurer and also works with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma. Her parents are Douglas and Leslie Rhoades.

Margaret Weiss – Weiss is a graduate of Arcanum High School and is in her second year at Indiana University East majoring in Elementary Education. She values her experience as an officer on the National Junior Milking Shorthorn Society and as Ohio Milking Shorthorn Queen for fostering her connections to local agriculture and the young people involved. Through her future work she looks to inspire and grow with local students. Her parents are Casey and Krista Weiss.

Darke County Farm Bureau awards scholarships annually to students pursuing further education in agriculture. Scholarship applications open in February each year. For more information, contact the Darke County Farm Bureau at 937-335-1471 or [email protected].