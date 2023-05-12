Local Briefs

Bradford BoE meeting

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 16, 6:30 p.m., at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford, in Room 404. A Records Retention Meeting will be held immediately following the Regular Board Meeting and, if necessary, Executive Session, as provided by law. The public is invited to watch using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the Superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting.

Record Commission meeting

GREENVILLE — The Record Commission for the City of Greenville will hold a special meeting for the purpose of finalizing all the departments RC-2 form submissions on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. in the Planning & Zoning Conference Room, 100 Public Square, Greenville.

Tri-County board meets May 17

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, May 17, 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the Board meeting will be through the South entrance marked Training Center.