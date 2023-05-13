Ansonia girls track WOAC champions; two local athletes named track athlete of the year

By Drew Terhall

LEWISBURG — The WOAC Championship track meet was held at Tri-County North High School on May 10 and 12. The Ansonia girls team took first place and are WOAC champions. Tri-Village came in second with Arcanum coming in third. Franklin Monroe finished fourth and Bradford finished tenth to round out the girls standings.

For the boys, Ansonia finished in second place, 10 points behind first place Twin Valley South. Tri-Village took third, Arcanum in fourth, Bradford eighth and Franklin Monroe in 11th.

Tri-Village senior Torie Richards was named the WOAC female track athlete of the year. Arcanum senior Eain Parks was named WOAC male track athlete of the year.

For the girls relay events, Ansonia took first in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:52.8. Franklin Monroe took second with a time of 11:47.58. In the 4×200 meter relay, Tri-Village took first with a time of 1:53.28 and Ansonia took second with a time of 1:55.12. Tri-Village also took first in the 4×100 meter relay with 51.48. Ansonia took second with 52.66 and Franklin Monroe took third with 54.46. Tri-Village took first in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:26.67 with Arcanum in second with 4:29.62 and Franklin Monroe in third with 4:32.13.

In the individual events, Tri-Village Heidi Bell took first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.21. Ansonia Gabby Leeper took third with 17.43. Tri-Village Adalynn Hines took first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.54. Bradford Avery Helman took second with 13.75 and Ansonia Colleen Steinmetz took third with 13.89. In the 1600 meter run, Lydia Hahn took first with a time of 5:44.70 with Arcanum Brooklyn Miras taking second with 5:54.58. In the 400 meter dash, Ansonia Rose Barga took first with 1:03.17 and Franklin Monroe Andrea Kleismit took third with 1:04.57. Richards took first in the 300 meter hurdles with 46.85 with Tri-Village Halle Bell taking second with 47.67. Leeper took third with 52.41. In the 800 meter run, Arcanum Grace Psczulkoski took first with 2:33.79 while Ansonia Peyton Billenstein took second with 2:38.78 and Franklin Monroe Zoe Brookey took third with 2:40.65. Helman took first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.89 and Halle Bell took second with 28.30. Miras took first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:39.34 and Hahn took second with 13:05.03.

In discus, Tri-Village Loryn Metzcar took second with 106-02 feet. Ansonia Olivia Schmitmeyer took first in the high jump with 4-10 feet. Tri-Village athletes Savanna Siegrist and Morgan Hunt finished second and third with 4-08 feet. Hines took second in long jump with a distance of 15-06.75 feet while Ansonia Olivia Creager took third with 15-06 feet. In shot put, Metzcar took second with 38-00.50 feet and Arcanum Faith Wooten took third with 33-09 feet. In pole vault, Steinmetz took first with a height of 12-01 feet. Ansonia Alexa Drees took second with 11-00 feet and Arcanum Mariah Kreusch took third with 8-06 feet.

For the boys relay events, Ansonia took third in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 8:42.54. They also took second in the 4×200 with a time of 1:35.37. In the 4×100, Ansonia took second with a time of 46.48 and Tri-Village took third with 46.94.

In the 110 meter hurdles, Bradford Owen Beachler took second with a time of 15.87 and Tri-Village Justin Finkbine took third with 15.90. In the 100 meter dash, Bradford Zage Harleman took second with 11.85. Ansonia Matthew Lee took first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:34.12 as Arcanum Jacob Rice took third with 4:53.86. In the 400 meter dash, Ansonia Brayden Bromagem took second with 52.64 and Arcanum Micah Arbogast took third with 53.70. In the 300 meter hurdles, Finkbine took second with 42.49. Lee took second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:02.17. Harleman took third in the 200 meter dash with 24.18. In the 3200 meter run, Ansonia Ethan Sparks took first with a time of 11:00.30. Arcanum Ashton Paul took third with 11:05.00.

In discus, Ansonia Garrett Stammen took first with a distance of 159-00 feet. Parks took second with 137-03 feet. In high jump, Ansonia Ethan Reichert took first with a height of 6-03 feet and Tri-Village Noah Finkbine took third with 6-00 feet. In long jump, Tri-Village Gage Lochard took first with a distance of 20-02.50 feet and Tri-Village Tanner Printz took third with 19-08.25 feet. In shot put, Parks took first with 50-10 feet and Stammen took third with 42-07 feet. In pole vault, Franklin Monroe Nate Good set a new school record with a height of 13-04.5 feet and took first. Lochard took third with 12-06 feet.

The Southwest Division III district track meet will begin with preliminaries on May 16 at Piqua and will have the finals on May 20.