Greenville competes at MVL track championships

TROY — The Greenville boys and girls teams competed at Troy High School in the MVL track championships on May 11. The girls took fourth place and the boys took sixth place.

For the girls, senior Hanna York took fourth in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.15. Senior Tessa Fine took third in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:21.19. Junior Addie Klosterman took first in the high jump with a height of 5-3 feet. Junior Emily Gibson took first in the discus with a distance of 111-7 feet and sophomore Brookelyn Schmidt took second with 110-11 feet. Senior Samantha Suter took second in the pole vault with a height of 10-0 feet.

For the boys, the 4×800 meter relay team took fifth with a time of 9:05.87. The 4×100 team took third with a time of 44.12 and the 4×200 team took fifth with a time of 1:35.13. In the high jump, junior Thomas Barr took first with a height of 6-2 feet. Freshman Landon Noble took fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 117-0 feet.

The teams will go back to Troy for the Division I track districts on May 17 and May 19.

