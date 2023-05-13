Versailles track finishes top three at MAC track championships

By Drew Terhall

NEW BREMEN — Versailles finished in the top three at the MAC track championships at New Bremen High School on May 9 and 12. The girls took second while the boys took third.

For the girls, the 4×100 meter relay team took second with a time of 51.39. They also took second in the 4×200 with a time of 1:48.02. The 4×400 team took second with a time of 4:05.57.

For the individual events, senior Lexi Magoto took first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 58.79. Junior Meredith Barga took fourth in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:29.27. In the 100 meter hurdles, sophomore Josephine Pothast took second with a time of 16.59 and junior Cassie Bomholt took fourth with 17.12. In the 300 meter hurdles, sophomore Miriam Gehret took first with a time of 47.40 and Pothast took fifth with 50.19.

In the pole vault, junior Heidi Stammen took first with a height of 10-06 feet. Senior Brynn Briscoe took third with 10-06 feet. Freshman Elli Stammen took fifth with a distance of 15-10 feet. In shot put, junior Tori Tyo took second with a distance of 34-08.75 feet. Sophomore Molly Phelan took fourth with 32-05.50 feet.

For boys, the 4×100 meter relay team took third with a time of 44.60. The 4×200 took first with a time of 1:31.16. The 4×400 team took second with a time of 3:33.10.

For the individual events, sophomore Tyler Barga took third with a time of 51.4 in the 400 meter dash. Freshman Tony Moorman took fifth in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:41.77. Senior Colton Reese took first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.12. Freshman Gideon Beasley took fifth with 17.47. In the 300 meter hurdles, Reese took first with a time of 39.77. Freshman Conner Gibson took fourth with 42.87.

In long jump, junior Ethan Weber took fourth with a distance of 19-06.25 feet.

The girls will compete in the Division II Southwest track districts at Piqua on May 18 and 20. The boys will compete in the Division III Southwest track districts at Piqua on May 16 and 20.

