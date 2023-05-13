Edison State and BRC team up for STNA class

GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training beginning May 31, 2023. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.

The course will run from May 31 to June 17. Classes will be held May 31–June 2 from 4 to 9 p.m. and June 5–9 and June 12–15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clinicals will take place June 16–17 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Both the classroom study and clinicals will take place at the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

The demand for STNAs is high locally and across the state. Students can find job opportunities with hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home health care providers. Additionally, many nursing schools in Ohio require applicants to complete STNA training as a program prerequisite.

Students will have certain requirements to participate in the class and clinical. Learn more and register by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/STNA.