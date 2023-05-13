Schmidt sells after 78 years

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — After a historical 78 years of service to Greenville and the surrounding areas, Schmidt’s Heating, Cooling, Refrigeration and Geothermal clients will now be taken care of by Drake Heating and Air. The two businesses combine for over 112 years of experience to serve Darke County.

Lori Schmidt provided this statement on May 3, 2023: “Greg and I wanted to take this time to personally thank all our loyal and trusted Schmidt’s customer friends; you’re all like family. We truly appreciate the generations of support you have given to our company. For 78 years, we have built our well-established business on exceptional customer service and quality products and workmanship. We felt that at this time in our lives, we should step down and let the Drake Heating and Air Family provide exceptional customer service that our Schmidt customers deserve. We will be an advocate to Drake Heating and Air in making this a smooth transition.”

“We also want to thank all of our suppliers and all of our dedicated employees that have stood by our side for all of these years,” said Schmidt. “We will miss speaking to each and every one of you. We have enjoyed helping meet all the community’s comfort needs. We have no intention of leaving the area. We will be out and about, so don’t be shy—we are your friends.”

Greg Schmidt added, “I was raised up in the business, helping my dad when I was a small boy. I have owned my father’s business myself for over 42 years. In that 42 years, I have sold every heating and air conditioning system directly to my customers, and you will always be my customers, my friends.”

In a February 17 Drake Heating and Air Facebook post, Drake Heating and Air President and Director of Client Experience Steve Chrismer stated, “It is an absolute honor to be a part of a company that has been around the Greenville area for such a historic amount of time, earning the trust and respect of their customers for so many years. Greg and Lori Schmidt have been wonderful to work with and we look forward to their partnership moving forward.”

Drake’s spokeswoman and VP of Operations, Samantha Lucas, states, “We love the Darke County area, and, actually, Julie Chrismer, Owner of Drake Heating and Air, is from Darke County…. we all are thrilled to join together with the Schmidt family to serve the community with all of their heating and air needs.”

Greg Schmidt concluded, “I encouraged all of my customers to join the Drake family, as I knew they would be well taken care of by Drake. It was very important to us when we were making our decision that our customers would be taken care of; it meant a lot to me.”

Drake Heating and Air will have technicians readily available in the area to ensure timely and expert knowledge for any in-home comfort needs. Darke County customers may book instantly online at drakeheatingandair.com or by calling Drake’s main line at 800-528-5624 or 937-548-5220.

