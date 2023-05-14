Food truck rally in Troy

TROY — The 2023 Miami County Food Truck Rally & Competition is May 20, 2023 at the Miami County Fairgrounds in Troy. The event runs from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. and is sure to have something for everyone.

Over 60 food providers, 40 + vendors with arts & crafts, direct sale items, home improvement, real estate, and more. In the Shop N Crop building there will be a Veterans Resource Fair and the Poultry building will host the Miami County Master Gardeners with a plant sale.

COSI will have their mobile science unit for a few hours in the afternoon and there will be inside dining in both the Merchants and Poultry buildings.

Beer, wine, and ciders will be available for purchase for those 21 and over and Direct Energy from Columbus, will be performing at 7 p.m.

When visiting the event; please enter at the North Gate located on 25 A (main gate). Free parking and free admission with shuttles available from the parking lot to the top of the midway.