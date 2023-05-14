Powell issues statement on SJR 2

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) issued the following statement regarding the House passage of a resolution to require 60 percent voter approval for changes to the state constitution. State Representative Angie King (R-Celina) joined her colleague in voting in the affirmative on Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 2.

“SJR 2 gives Ohioans the ability to protect our Constitution from radical out-of-state special interest groups,” Powell said. “I was proud to stand with many of my colleagues in support of this resolution on the House floor today to give Ohioans the chance to vote on this important issue.”

She continued, “SJR 2 empowers Ohioans to stop special interest groups from across the country who intend to transform and change the Ohio Constitution. SJR 2 safeguards the Ohio Constitution by giving Ohioans the ability to determine the voter threshold for Constitutional amendments.”

“SJR 2 will ensure that the unborn and families can flourish in Ohio,” Powell said. ““It is critical that Ohio’s Constitution is preserved, and that every Ohioan’s rights are protected.”

King said, “Today I voted to protect the Ohio Constitution.” She continued, “This foundational document is the backbone of our state and in order to make large changes to it, the threshold should be higher. With this amendment we are asking Ohioans that same question … should the threshold be higher? This isn’t something that just we as legislators can decide, so now it will be presented to Ohio voters and it will be up them.

“This legislation will still allow Ohioans to offer amendments to Ohio’s Constitution. Instead, it just changes the process for getting those amendments on the ballot and ensures all such amendments have broad support in order to be adopted.”

SJR 2 will be filed with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office and Ohioans will have the opportunity to vote on this important issue on Aug. 8.